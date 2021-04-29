The idea of nuclear reactors scares people. They produce huge amounts of toxic wastes that stick around for billions of years and are hard to store.
With traditional nuclear reactors, that is a problem. The heat and light produced by solid-fuel uranium is so great that only 5% of the fuel can be used before it starts to affect the structural engineering of the reactor itself. Back in the 1950s and ’60s, scientists were working to make nuclear reactors safer. In the mid-1960s, scientists engineered a liquid-fuel reactor that ran for five years with only a single accident that was due to operator error.
Unfortunately, President Jimmy Carter shut down the nuclear program in 1977 due to concerns from the International Atomic Energy Agency that it could lead to nuclear proliferation.
In 2005, the IAEA changed its collective mind and decided that the risk of nuclear proliferation was not as great as it had thought. Scientists working in the nuclear program reached back through the decades to those post-war ideas.
The most feasible model right now is the fluoride thorium reactor. The design produces 300 times less waste that is much less toxic than that of traditional reactors. Traditional reactors must put the water used as a neutron source under high pressure to get it to the necessary temperature. Thorium and fluoride, however, are liquid at very high temperatures, so pressurizing them is unnecessary, and chances of the fuel overheating are very small. If the fuel does overheat, the reactor is designed in such a way that the fuel flows into an underground cooling chamber.
Thorium reactors do not use any water, an important selling point in a dry state like Wyoming. Wyoming also has an abundance of fluoride and thorium. Since thorium needs to be mined, it could pick up some of the slack in the mining community; it won’t replace all the jobs that have been lost in the coal community, but it will provide an industry where those skills are needed. The advantages of mining thorium, rather than uranium, are that it is less radioactive, and there is more of it.
In 2006, Bill Gates founded a company called TerraPower, where engineers came up with the concept of the stackable reactor. The point of the stackable reactor is that power can be scaled up or down as necessary to fit the size of the area that needs power. Up to 12 will fit inside the reactor chamber of a traditional nuclear power plant. This design is favored by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
Gates’ vision is that these reactors will fill in the gaps created by renewable energy when the sun does not shine or the wind does not blow. Stackable reactors make sense for Wyoming because they can be scaled to fit diverse population densities. These are also being worked on by a company called NuScale, although NuScale’s design is based on the traditional water reactor. Both reactors are set to be built and tested at the Idaho National Laboratory, with expected completion around 2029.
Unfortunately, we do not have that kind of time. The rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations has been far faster than it would be under natural conditions. In 2000, ambient carbon dioxide was about 369 parts per million. Last year, the Mauna Loa Station recorded 417 ppm, and concentration is expected to reach 419 ppm in 2021.
At the moment, the best way to rapidly decrease carbon dioxide levels is to use the method proposed in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that would put a price on carbon. This method is projected to reduce carbon pollution by up to 40% over 12 years.
Meanwhile, we need to get used to the idea of nuclear energy. In addition to being a fan of stackable reactors, Senator Barrasso also passed a bill to boost uranium production in the United States. Wyoming has large uranium reserves and will be crucial to the industry. Additionally, the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, which supplies power to several states including Wyoming, has contracted with NuScale to buy power from the test plant when it comes online.
Get ready: nuclear is coming.