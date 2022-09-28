Jim Magagna

The relationship between agriculture and land may often be overlooked, but it is one of our nation’s most critical. From farmers tilling the soil and ranchers managing the rangelands to engineers extracting resources, these industries offer each other mutual benefits and work together to ensure that their operations are done in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

At the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, we appreciate the relationship we have with our state’s energy industry. As we celebrate 150 years as Wyoming’s oldest trade association, the ties between agriculture and energy, particularly in the West, cannot be overstated. From fueling equipment to harvesting crops, energy production has gone hand-in-hand with our state’s agriculture industry.

Jim Magagna is executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

