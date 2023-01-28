Tania Malone

Tania Malone

When I was pregnant with my second child, Barrett, I began experiencing severe health problems.

When that happened, I had just started working full time in the kitchen of the hospital in my hometown of Douglas. I found it increasingly difficult to stand and move my body for extended periods of time.

Tania Malone has a bachelor’s degree in social work and is the president-elect of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Board of Directors Wyoming Chapter. She is an advocate for health care access in Wyoming.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus