Steve Mandell

At times, it seems we can’t heal what divides us. Sixty-six percent of Americans believed that the political divide increased during the previous year, according to an August 2022 poll by the Economist magazine and YouGovAmerica, a respected data analytics firm. More than 40% believed that civil war will break out in the next 10 years. Sadly, our political differences can make it difficult to maintain relationships with friends, family and neighbors.

Political extremism can be defeated when voters become aware of the danger. But today, many remain unaware or only dimly aware of the dangers of extremism invading formerly safe places like schools, libraries, even places of worship.

Steve Mandell is a politically independent researcher and writer living in Montrose, Colorado and is a former research director for a Fortune 500 company. Please direct comments or questions about this series to SteveM81401@outlook.com.

