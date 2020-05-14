As Wyoming battles the economic damage caused by the pandemic lockdown, there’s something worth remembering. And that is the simple fact that things will get better.
Improvement may be slower than we want, but it is also inevitable. We will rise up again. We will restore our economic health. And in our efforts today, we must plan not just for the moment of crisis, but also for the time of recovery.
One place to start is energy. Over the past two years, the state has merged its infrastructure and pipeline agencies into a single new entity, the Wyoming Energy Authority. Charged with supporting the state’s energy landscape in all its forms, this new agency is in the process of hiring its first executive director.
To help Wyoming deal with its current economic situation, the person chosen for this task will need to be effective, competent and deeply knowledgeable about the state’s energy and mineral resources, such as oil, gas, coal and trona. Even more, the new executive director will have to be fast moving and forward thinking – someone capable of working not just to help with the crisis, but also aid the resource economy as it recovers.
So, for example, the Wyoming Energy Authority will have an immediate opportunity to provide critical support for restarting the state’s oil and gas production. Forced shut-ins are sweeping the nation, and resuming production will depend on access to capital. The Wyoming Energy Authority can act in decisive ways to make Wyoming projects among the most attractive in the nation for financing.
With an all-inclusive policy, promoting all of Wyoming’s production of natural resources, the Wyoming Energy Authority can use its standing to identify capital, acting as a clearinghouse for the energy industry. The statutory power of the authority gives Wyoming an advantage over other states, allowing Wyoming to direct its energy future.
For an even clearer example, think about carbon capture. The Wyoming Energy Authority was established to support the state’s extractive industries, provide greater transparency about the true cost of electricity, and ensure that the environmentalism of low-carbon energy production is understood to be an interest of the state.
The trouble with retrofitting Wyoming’s coal-burning electrical plants with carbon-capture technology is not the subsequent cost of the electricity, for carbon capture can produce cheap energy. The hurdle is rather providing motivation to private industry to deploy capital for the initial costs of infrastructure and plant redesign.
And yet, with the energy industry struggling, and likely to receive stimulus, what better moment could there be for the Wyoming Energy Authority to encourage this initial activity? In terms of the current crisis, the result would be aid for the coal and oil industries, with people put back to work and economically vulnerable infrastructure preserved.
But it’s in terms of the future recovery that the Wyoming Energy Authority can really help the state. Keeping the power plants running, while capturing carbon dioxide for use in enhanced extraction, will help produce more oil from our oil fields, generate jobs and provide additional taxes. The result will be cheaper power in years to come, energy expertise retained within the state, and Wyoming established as a proven leader – nationally and internationally – in the production of environmentally friendly energy.
All that this result requires is experienced, dynamic and knowledgeable leadership with a vision for the future. As the national health crisis of COVID-19 recedes in the coming weeks, the economic crisis of the lockdown will grow ever clearer. Federal stimulus money will help, but sustained growth requires channeling government stimulus into productive private-sector activity. An uncoordinated attempt to restart Wyoming’s industry may prolong this exceptionally deep economic contraction. By contrast, coordinated leadership from the WEA will facilitate the flow of federal and private investment to the Wyoming industries that the country needs.
In every area of Wyoming’s economy, we need to regain our feet – getting our people back to work and restoring balance to the state coffers. That’s true in all our industries: tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and mining. It’s true in energy, as well. A new executive director for the Wyoming Energy Authority, someone capable of using our current crisis as the springboard to future success, will prove a vital part.
Wyoming needs to use this moment to secure its future. We must act quickly in this time of crisis – and plan for the time of recovery.