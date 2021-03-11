The story is told of certain generals – William the Conqueror and Hernán Cortés are examples – who ordered their men to destroy their ships after landing. It was a way of declaring that there could be no retreat: The only way out is forward.
To that old story, however, Wyoming seems to have added a new twist. It’s one thing to burn our ships once we’ve landed, but Wyoming is being urged to burn our ships while we’re still out on the ocean. “Set it all on fire!,” we’re ordered. And we are all about to drown as a result.
I’d explain that the ocean we’re crossing is energy policy, the people ordering us to drown ourselves are out-of-state business interests, and the ships we’re burning are our coal-burning electrical plants, but the metaphor is getting a little too elaborate. And you get the point anyway.
After a cold winter spent watching Texas’s power grid freeze over, with 80 people dying and millions suffering as a result, we’re being told we should make ourselves just like Texas. Only worse, since we won’t have the nuclear and backup coal plants that allowed Texas to limp through the crisis.
The reason for it all, we’re told, is that our old way of life is dead. Resource-rich Wyoming shouldn’t use its resources because ... well, as near as I can tell, because suffering is good for the soul. Let the poor in Wyoming freeze. Let escalating rates and a new personal income tax drive out employers. Let our experienced extraction workers drift off the other states.
Let Wyoming become just like California, in other words. The attraction of our gentle weather and newly increased real-estate taxes will soon attract many replacement businesses and a higher class of citizen, we’re assured.
Think I’m exaggerating? A recent op-ed in the Casper Star-Tribune blithely asserted all this. We should close down our extraction industries, shutter our power plants and resign ourselves to decay. All we have to do is accept that fossil fuels are dead, Wyoming’s lack of high taxes is atavistic, and the expectation of cheap, reliable energy is a thing of the past.
I’ve had enough of it. I have had enough of those who think the average citizen of Wyoming should just suffer. I have had enough of those who want us to bow toward our masters on the West Coast. I have had enough of those who are manipulating the energy markets to squeeze Wyoming. I have had enough of the doomsayers, the terrible simplifiers and the secret profits sought by the long-tongued prophets of decline.
I’ve especially had enough of the refusal to save our coal plants with carbon capture. Wyoming has a chance to lead the nation on clean energy. We can become the center for an exciting new technology. We can use our mineral wealth responsibly to keep our taxes low, even while we attract new businesses with our cheap electricity. We can win.
But we are told instead that we must lose. Wearing their supposed environmentalism like a cloak that insulates them from criticism, our electric utilities want to close our power plants so they can make millions building new intermittent and unreliable wind and solar plants. Carbon capture won’t make them nearly as much money, so they declare that carbon capture is off the table. And the doomsayers echo the cry, because if we turned coal into green energy, that would mean that coal isn’t evil. And where would they look for Satan then?
Our Legislature has to act. I work for a company that is developing carbon capture, which, yes, gives me an interest in the result. But I joined that company because I really do understand the effectiveness of carbon capture. I joined that company because I want to stop greenhouse gases, and I want to help Wyoming’s economy, and I know that that carbon capture will do both of these at the same time.
C’mon, Wyoming. Stand up against the out-of-state interests seeking to gain from your loss. Stand up against the boat-burners who want you to drown. Stand up for good science and good economics. Stand up.