It’s been a rough start of the year for Cheyenne residents waiting for their mail. As previously reported by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and other media, a large, sudden package drop caused multiple post offices to close to the public “so personnel could help with distribution and delivery of all the packages.”
This postal package saga is just the latest parcel-related issue for the beleaguered federal agency. The USPS is struggling to price and prioritize its packages amid stagnating revenues and spiking parcel-related costs. The agency cannot deliver for the American people without addressing its bottlenecks, pricing problems and service slowdowns.
It doesn’t take a 13,000-parcel deluge to drown out the USPS’ sorting and delivery capabilities. Even a steady stream of packages can prove costly and labor-intensive for post offices already facing a worker shortage. As The Nation contributor Jake Bittle noted in a 2018 piece, “transporting and distributing ... packages ... takes clerks ... much longer than sorting letters, which can be fed through a machine. If the clerks are delayed, the station’s carriers will be delayed in starting routes, which are already longer than ever, thanks to the packages filling up their satchels and trucks.”
These added expenses are not a problem, as long as packages are priced accordingly to offset processing and delivery costs. Unfortunately, indications abound that the USPS continues to underprice packages. According to the agency’s fiscal year (FY) 2022 Annual Compliance Report, package revenues cover approximately 38% of all “institutional costs.” These costs are borne by the agency, irrespective of mail mix, and supposedly cannot be attributed to either regular mail or packages.
The theory is that not all costs (e.g., worker compensation, Inspector General audits, cybersecurity investments) can be assigned to different categories, and all is well if packages cover a certain percentage of these collective costs. The USPS claims that packages’ 38% cost contribution is more than enough because the percentage is “well in excess of either the previous required level of 5.5% or the 10% requirement derived from the [Postal Regulatory Commission’s (PRC)] formula.”
The 38% figure, though, seems low considering that packages make up more than half of the USPS’ total haul weight-wise. And, virtually all of the USPS’ latest investments, including about $10 billion for new boxy trucks and more than 100 new package sorting machines, are geared toward parcel deliveries.
The truth is that the institutional cost figure is only as good as the USPS’ willingness to attribute expenses. One cost category called “network travel” shows just how well the agency muddies the waters on product coverage. The USPS and PRC characterize “network travel” as the “time spent traveling between route sections” and claim that driving from one mailbox to another has no connection to any product category.
But if, say, 13,000 packages get dumped on post offices’ doorsteps, and mail carriers need to start their routes (very) late, mailbox-to-mailbox route costs will be higher due to factors such as overtime costs and the inevitable spillover into rush hour traffic. Package-related route delays absolutely impact “network travel” costs, whether postal officials and regulators care to admit it.
Additionally, cost drivers, such as worker injuries, are likely under-attributed due to the significant connection between mail mix and workers comp payouts. A 2022 IG report notes, “the repetitive nature of lifting, carrying, pushing, and pulling packages and other mail can and does contribute to carrier injuries ... Pre-career carriers who delivered a ton or more packages in a quarter had a 10.3% higher injury rate than career carriers who also delivered a ton or more.”
The USPS must fully account for these costs or risk running through its cash reserves by 2030. With proper pricing, hefty hauls can be a lifeline instead of a cost driver for the agency.
Ross Marchand is a non-resident fellow for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance.