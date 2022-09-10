Aikta Marcoulier

Aikta Marcoulier. Photo by Waldrons Photography

Each year, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month as a time to recognize the many contributions, diverse cultures and extensive histories of the American Latino community.

More Hispanics than ever before are seizing the opportunity to create new businesses, which improve their cities and neighborhoods. Hispanics are the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population, and own and operate more than 350,000 businesses nationwide, employing over 3 million people and counting.

Aikta Marcoulier is the SBA’s Region 8 administrator, based in Denver. She oversees the agency’s programs and services in Colorado, Montana, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

