Hey, Wyoming! Let’s do something really fun. Let’s talk taxes.
You know why we need to do this. Wyoming is in a bit of a pickle right now. We are addicted to the natural resource production that funds the many important things government does in Wyoming, and it is not looking real good right now. So, what should we do?
Wyoming’s excess tax capacity has appropriately been getting a lot of attention lately. I wonder, though, is it not stating the obvious to say excess tax capacity exists in a state with no individual income tax, no corporate income tax, and relatively low sales, excise, sin and property taxes? It’s like saying Alabama has had six national football championships since 2009, and Wyoming has had zero. Doesn’t Wyoming also have excess national football championship capacity?
Two things come to mind in the discussion about Wyoming’s excess tax capacity. First, it’s common knowledge that Wyoming has no income taxes, something we do (or don’t do, if you prefer) to attract people and businesses to the state. It’s also painfully obvious that that strategy isn’t working. People and businesses aren’t flocking here. (Which I don’t understand. Who wouldn’t want to live in a place with calming 105 mph breezes?) So, since things aren’t working, why not enact an income tax?
Let’s roll the dice and see what happens.
But (there is always a but, isn’t there), to generate revenue by taxing income, you need people with jobs. However, in Wyoming, population growth is either stagnant or declining, and our economy is a train wreck. It’s going to be hard to sustain an income tax here with a population of 22 unemployed people. (And a fan base that small isn’t going to attract too many wannabe NFL superstars, so kiss national championships goodbye.)
And there is another problem, and it is spelled T-A-X H-A-V-E-N. There are a lot of very rich people living in Wyoming who benefit from our low taxes. They have money that can be used to influence Wyoming’s policymakers. Like Smaug, they are not going to let a dime slip out of their greedy claws, and they could care less about the lack of jobs and services in the state, as long as they can hoard even more. So good luck with that income tax thing.
The second issue that has also caught my attention is the suggestion that we need a statewide property tax to fund higher education in Wyoming. While that argument seems logical, given the explicit link that exists between higher ed and economic development, I would urge caution.
For starters, Wyoming’s university and seven community colleges have played a minimal role in the pathetic effort to diversify our 19th century economy. About the best that can be said about them is that they provide the foot soldiers for the Cowboy Diaspora that watches much of the talent nurtured and trained in Wyoming leave to work in other parts of the country.
Before it enacts a statewide property tax, I would encourage the state Legislature to look seriously at this issue.
Here are some questions they should ask (and while these apply directly to the community colleges, they are also pertinent to UW):
• Does Wyoming need seven community colleges?
• Do we need seven different employment systems?
• Do we need seven sets of presidents, vice presidents, assistant vice presidents, associate vice presidents and wannabe vice presidents in training?
• Will the community colleges serve the needs of the state or the petty whims of administrators?
• Do we need multiple expensive, money-losing sports programs?
• Should community colleges be comprehensive or narrowly focused tech schools?
• Should they focus exclusively on hard skills, as opposed to the soft skills employers say they value most?
• Should the focus of higher ed be workforce development or administrative bloat? (And yes, this is a real problem, witnessed by the fact it is more often than not faculty positions that get cut, not administrative – because, after all, we need hoop managers, about which find more below.)
• Should taxpayers around the state be expected to pay for never-ending cycles of reinvention that rarely make organizations more effective?
• How do we ensure we are getting the biggest bang for our dollars from organizations that consistently underperform? (Do not count on institutions, boards, commissions or accrediting agencies here – they are too invested in the status quo. I would suggest a single statutorily defined mission statement that is quantifiable, coupled with regular, rigorous audits by the Legislative Services Office.)
If I seem unduly cynical here, it is because I agree with Bryan Caplan’s assessment of higher ed in this country. (And just for clarification, I have degrees from Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming, so don’t even try that hater nonsense on me. It is precisely because I care about these organizations that I am writing this.)
In 2018, Caplan, a libertarian economist at George Mason University, published a book titled “The Case Against Education: Why the Education System Is a Waste of Time and Money.” His argument is that higher ed is no longer about skills development, but is increasingly about erecting hoops that signal a person’s ability to conform and perform routine tasks (so that we can also keep them on campus, so that we have enrollment, so that we can get funded, etc., etc.). Which may eventually get those that actually graduate employed somewhere, but probably not in the high-tech world that is the new global economy. (Face it folks, there is a reason we have a student debt crisis in this country.
And check out the lazy river at Louisiana State University if you want to see this kind of mentality taken to obscene excess. You can Google it.)
So yes, we need to fund higher ed in this state. But throwing dollars at an entitled money-pit would only signal a lack of seriousness on our part. And we already have a pretty bad reputation for that.