As a native Westerner, I have a big stake in what happens to grizzly bears. So far, it doesn’t look hopeful for bears in Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain West.

The protected status of grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains in the lower 48 states is in grave danger, because U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are “sufficiently recovered” to no longer be considered as a “threatened” species. This would open the door to hunting grizzly bears in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

Julie Marshall is National Communications Coordinator and Colorado State Director for Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy, based in Washington, D.C. She lives in Colorado.

