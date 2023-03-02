In Colorado, farmers had to enroll in a four-state program by March 1, if they wanted to get paid for fallowing their fields, perhaps the best option to plump up the Colorado River’s giant reservoirs, Mead and Powell.

Not everyone is a fan, including Andy Mueller, director of the Colorado River District. He doesn’t like programs that pay farmers to stop farming. Mueller also didn’t ask for the Inflation Reduction Act’s $125 million to pay the farmers he represents. Mueller’s organization exists to keep western Colorado’s rural water away from growing cities across the Rockies.

Dave Marston is the publisher of Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, an independent nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. He owns a small, irrigated parcel in western Colorado.

