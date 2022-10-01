Mayor Patrick Collins mug.jpg

In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees.

Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door to door selling supplements, whole grain bread and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting more than 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

