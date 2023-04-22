Mayor Patrick Collins

This week was all about traveling and being away from the office. It started with a celebration of life well lived — former Mayor Leo Pando’s funeral was held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Colorado. The Pandos moved to Louisville after Leo retired to be closer to their son. It was nice seeing folks from Cheyenne, who came to pay their respects to a man who gave so much to our community. Mayor Kaysen and I really enjoyed the stories about Leo’s life and impact.

Tuesday, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce flew a group of 28 folks to Washington, D.C., to visit our congressional delegation. Each year, the Chamber sponsors this meet-and-greet to allow our business community to share their concerns and to thank our delegation for all they do for Cheyenne and Wyoming. Every time I visit D.C., I’m filled with wonder by the scale and beauty of the federal buildings. It gives me a sense of permanence to the jobs and missions that go on behind the scenes. The weather was great; the temperature was in the high 70s, the grass was green and getting mowed, and the wind did not blow. It was a glorious time to visit.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

