Mayor Patrick Collins

It was a mixed week for the football fan in your mayor’s office. I met my wife at the University of Wyoming, and it was great to see them win these past two weeks. I was born in Nebraska, and for the past decade-plus, the Husker fan in me has taken a beating.

Judy and I have had Broncos season tickets since 1984, and we have seen lots of great football over the years. They have been tough to watch these past few years, as the Chiefs and the rest of our division has routinely pounded the blue-and-orange. We all start the season with optimism, but only the Pokes are looking like they will live up to the preseason hopes. Go Pokes.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

