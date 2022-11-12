Mayor Patrick Collins mug.jpg

Mayor Patrick Collins

I love how a chance meeting turns into something meaningful. Last Thursday, I was attending a dinner at the Rib and Chop House, where I met a few of our military friends. They were there to have dinner with Chief Master Sgt. Don Pedro. CMS Pedro is the Senior Enlisted Leader for the Air Force and Space Force for Diversity and Inclusion.

With our recent race challenges, I wanted to pick his brain. We had a great breakfast, and we now have another resource to consult with, and I have a new favorite breakfast at the Epic Egg.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

