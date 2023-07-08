Mayor Patrick Collins

The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) comprises our state’s top five elected officials. They have a great staff that helps municipalities like ours navigate the grant process and keep up with the required reporting.

I joined the city’s grant manager, Renee Smith, and Beth Blackwell from SLIB for coffee to get educated on current city projects before the board. Projects include affordable housing, a parking area for Cheyenne Frontier Days, water and sewer infrastructure, and drainage. In all my recent meetings, I learned that there is more demand for help than available money. This is a very competitive process, but necessary if our state ever wants to succeed.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

