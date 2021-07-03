I hope you did not miss the Mayor’s Minute too much last week, but I am back. I took last week off for a short fishing vacation in Missouri. The weather was perfect, and the fishing was even better. I truly love bass fishing. It is an annual thing I get to do with my brother-in-law, Gordon. Spending time with him makes fishing even better and more fun. I will be dreaming about catching largemouth bass for the next few months.
On Saturday, Judy and I spent the day at Lions Park for Superday. I was so proud of our Community Recreation and Events Department for an amazing effort. The park was beautiful, and the event was a smashing success. Our employees set up for Fridays on the Plaza, and then had to move the stage to the park and set up for Superday. I am in awe of their work. We enjoyed the vendors, food and watching people have fun. Thanks to all involved.
Monday morning, I had the privilege of attending the change-of-command ceremony for the 90th Missile Wing on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Col. Peter Bonetti relinquished command to Col. Cathy Barrington. Col. Bonetti has led our base through COVID and has had an amazing two-year command. Col. Barrington said this is like coming home. She started her career here with the Mighty 90, and this is the third time she has been assigned to Cheyenne. The folks from Minot, North Dakota, tell me we are in for a treat with our new commander, and I look forward to working with her. We wish Col. Bonetti and his wife, Natalie, good luck in their new posting, and it is my wish that they are assigned here one more time, at the 20th Headquarters.
I met with our city treasurer, Robin Lockman, to discuss the American Rescue Plan funds the city has received. The feds have finally made all the decisions on how we can use the money. It is a complicated deal, and our fiscal department has done a great job of getting us ready to use the money. Our next step will be a goal-setting session with the City Council next week to begin setting priorities for using these dollars.
Monday night, we had our regularly scheduled meeting of the Governing Body. The start time was the only thing that was regular about the meeting. For the first time in my career, we suspended the rules to allow the passage of three ordinances in one reading. A normal ordinance would take three readings to be passed. The city has been notified that a national vendor is bringing a large number of motorized scooters to Cheyenne for rental use. The ordinance would make sure the companies would meet minimum standards like being insured, having a local person to keep the scooters maintained, setting a time limit to respond to complaints and other important considerations. After a couple hours of great discussion, the ordinances passed. In the next couple of weeks, we will all be able to ride a scooter around our town.
Tuesday morning, I started interviewing folks for our Urban Renewal Authority Board. The resolution passed Monday evening, and I would like to get the board approved at our next meeting. This URA will help us get properties like the Hitching Post remediated and redeveloped. I am excited we will have this tool, and I really appreciate the support the City Council showed through this process.
Tuesday, we met with County Commissioner Gunnar Malm and County Attorney Mark Voss to finalize the language for the sixth-penny sales tax resolution. I am so appreciative of the teamwork that has occurred to get us to this point. The projects on this ballot will make such a difference for our city and county. I look forward to sharing the details with all the voters in Laramie County and to a positive vote in November.
Tuesday afternoon, I met with the chairperson of the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities. One thing I learned during the campaign is that 19% of our residents have a disability of some kind. I really appreciate their passion for helping make our city more accessible for all our residents. They asked for help in getting their leadership to a national training so they can keep up with the latest trends and so they can better educate their members and our city.
Tuesday, I spent time with our city engineer, Tom Cobb, on a bunch of topics. I learned about the Voluntary Remediation Program of the Environmental Protection Agency, updates on the Coyote Ridge school project, updates on the Evers Boulevard reconstruction, ways we can make our roads more durable and the work on the Thomas Heights drainage situation. I have shared with you my admiration for our staff, and our city engineer is one of our directors that really knows the job and helps make our development process more business friendly. He is a good golfer, also. I am looking to get a lesson one day soon.
Wednesday morning, we had a staff meeting with our directors. I may have already shared how much I enjoy sitting at the beginning of the meeting and listening to everyone conversing. It is obvious they like each other, and I am proud of how well they communicate and work together.
Wednesday afternoon, we had the Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee meeting. The committee is made up of the mayor, County Commissioner Troy Thompson and Ralph Tarango from WYDOT. It is interesting to read the plans the MPO puts together to make sure our transportation system is ready to meet the challenges of our growing community. I want to send a shoutout to the MPO staff for all their hard work and expertise.
I have been an honorary commander at the base for a number of years now. In that process, you become friends with your commander. Col. Brian Rico has commanded the Missile Maintenance Group for the past three years. He is also the military chairman for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Col. Rico turned over command on Wednesday, and it was very emotional to watch him give and receive his last salute with his airmen. I love the guy, and am happy the Rico family has decided to retire here in Cheyenne. A warm welcome to Col. Michael Power, who is taking over the maintenance group. He is very well prepared to lead this amazing group of men and women.
Wednesday evening, we held the first meeting of our Technology Task Force and our Innovations and Entrepreneurial Task Force at the Array Building. It was a chance for me to thank the members for their willingness to serve and to let them know our expectations for the groups. I am looking forward to the reports and progress they will bring to our governing body over the next year. Thanks to all the volunteers that make Cheyenne the great place it is to live, work and play.
Later Wednesday evening, I attended a gathering of the LCCC Golden Eagles Club. It was an opportunity for the school to introduce their coaching staff to the community. Four of their coaches were Region IX Coaches of the Year. LCCC is an amazing asset for our community. I do not know why, but I have never really taken advantage of the opportunity to watch the sports teams that do so well. I am motivated to become a fan of our local college and root them on to regional championships. I hope you will all join me.
Thursday afternoon, I met with a developer who is trying to redevelop a small infill area south of Lions Park. These infill projects seem to always be a challenge. I have shared with our staff my hope that we will work to make these projects happen. Infill projects do not require more water and sewer lines, they use existing roads, and do not stretch our fire and police assets as much as new developments. I hope to see more infill projects helping our housing crisis.
Thursday, we cut the ribbon to open our newest city park. The East Cheyenne Community Open Space is a 105-acre community park that will serve the eastern part of our city. I shared with the group at the ribbon cutting my appreciation for those who built Lions Park over 100 years ago, and that someday folks will be appreciating those who had the vision to build East Park. Special thanks to the voters for funding the park, the City Council that took charge and bought the property, and our staff for getting the park opened in a limited fashion to the public.
My last meeting Thursday was with the police department. Lt. Janes, as part of his promotion test, was charged with finding a solution to our abandoned car issue. I was so impressed with what he came up with. It will take some changes to our city ordinances, and cooperation from the private sector, but it could be a game changer for getting abandoned cars off the streets. I think Lt. Janes will make a great captain.
Last thoughts for this week. I have been getting a lot of advice on how the city should handle the Animal Shelter contract. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter notified the city that we will either pay more or CAS will discontinue services for animal control and sheltering. I met with CAS this spring and added 20% to their budget because of their request for more funding. Since 2019, the city is paying 34% more to CAS in the contract. In subsequent years, they want the number to increase from the $675,000 we have in our current budget to $1.1 million and $1.5 million.
Frankly, we just do not have the money in the following years. Our general fund budget today (2021) is 1.7% lower that our general fund budget was in 2010. During that same time, inflation has risen 29.05%. With the uncertainty of state funding to the city in the next few years, you can understand our dilemma. We have worked with the Animal Shelter for 48 years, and I hope we can find a way to continue the relationship. We have agreed to a short-term extension while we work through the issues.
I was reflecting on the courage of our forefathers who stood up to the most powerful nation on the globe back in 1776. They knew full well that the penalty for signing that declaration would be death if they were captured, yet they gave up their status and wealth to secure our liberty. They established this great experiment that is worthy of celebration! Judy and I will pause this weekend to remember and celebrate, and we wish you a happy and safe Fourth of July.
