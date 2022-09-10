Mayor Patrick Collins mug.jpg

Mayor Patrick Collins

What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table, watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football, and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.

The Air Force chief of staff, Gen. Charles Brown Jr. has challenged his members to think outside the box to meet the challenges of future potential adversaries. One person taking the challenge is Capt. Dan Hochhalter, commander of the 243rd Air Traffic Control. He runs our air traffic control squadron for our Air National Guard. He envisions the need for our military to capture islands rapidly, using our air operations. He has trained his air traffic controllers to protect airports and begin over-air operations in a very short time.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

