Mayor Patrick Collins

I think almost everyone loves animals, especially dogs and cats. Judy and I attended the Fur Ball last Saturday night, joining hundreds of folks dedicated to the welfare of animals in Laramie County. One highlight for me was the cute kittens and puppies the volunteers walked around with, hoping we would bid on one or more and take them home. Judy had to keep reminding me we have a dog at home and had no time to train a new puppy. We had a great time, and the ball raised over $150,000 for the animals and shelter.

Over 100 years ago, the Arboretum was established west of town to test what trees grew well in our climate. Trees were brought from all over the world as part of the experiment. Today, many of the trees are still on site. I’m pleased that momentum is building to develop the Arboretum and to ensure trees are saved for future generations.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

