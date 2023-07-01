Mayor Patrick Collins

This past week was terrific for the Collins family. Our son Jac and daughter-in-law Whitney finally had their wedding celebration, and it was fabulous. Judy and I are so excited to have Whitney in our family.

One of the best parts is the large group of friends who came to town to participate in the festivities. We loved hanging out with the kids and catching up on everything that had happened in the 10 years since they all graduated. I was surprised by the depth of the emotions that came up during the ceremony. It was a great party, and we look forward to all the future grandbabies!

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

