Mayor Patrick Collins

I learned Thursday morning that former Mayor Leo Pando passed away. Mayor Pando served our city for more than 30 years. First, he served on our police force and retired as a detective after 20 years of service. Then later, in 1988, he ran for City Council and was elected as a Ward 2 council member.

After four years serving on council, he ran for mayor in 1992 and defeated Mayor Schaeffer to earn the job. He successfully ran for re-election four years later and remained on the job for a while.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

