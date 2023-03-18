Mayor Patrick Collins

This week has been dominated by talk of animals and the city’s/county’s contract for sheltering services. This topic has been very emotional for many of the folks we have been talking with. We understand their concerns and are trying hard to keep the rhetoric down and answer questions directly and honestly.

Where are we as I write this week’s edition? As of late, we have been talking with the shelter’s team and asking for transparency by sharing the financial information needed to analyze the recent financial request made by the shelter. Moreover, the city’s responsibilities are much larger than just funding the shelter and the 53% increase they are asking for. The economy is tough, and we know it will probably get tougher.

