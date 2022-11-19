Mayor Patrick Collins

It has been one heck of a week for me! Judy and I were scheduled to take a vacation to Paris, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Cheyenne Hotel at Disney Paris. I found it very cool that our western heritage is being honored in Europe at Disneyland.

Our second stop of the trip included a visit to Lourdes, France, to meet the mayor of our sister city. Lourdes is the home of the first Pyrenean Championship Rodeo, a cowboy history we both share.

