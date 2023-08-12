Mayor Patrick Collins

A bit of good news. Judy and I have made it through our COVID experience and are finally back to work. Judy’s case was a bit more intense than my experience, but with Paxlovid, she has recovered very well. Although I’m back at work, I find myself really fatigued most days. Nonetheless, we would like to thank all the folks who have kept us in their prayers; it is much appreciated.

We have all seen the commercials for 811 and the importance of calling before your dig. I met Stacie and Laurie and learned that this is a problem in our community. Too many companies have cut utility lines on homes and businesses, causing safety issues while digging. The question is, what should we do about the noncompliance and the requirements of calling before you dig? One utility company I spoke with told me that 30% of their third-party strikes did not call for a location. It is a question I am struggling with, but why should we continue allowing companies to operate if we know they are doing so in an unsafe manner?

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

