Mayor Patrick Collins

This week started off with a meeting with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s director, Britney Tennant, to discuss the details of a new three-year contract. We shared a cup of coffee at the Central Café and worked on the terms of the contract. In our two-hour meeting, we were able to agree on all but one of the issues before us.

During our discussion, I learned a couple of interesting facts. One fact is approximately 30,000 kittens will be born in Laramie County this year. Unfortunately, there is a 60% mortality rate for these little ones. I tell you this with the hope folks will get their cats and dogs spayed or neutered to prevent overpopulation of animals.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

