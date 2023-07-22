Mayor Patrick Collins

Welcome to my favorite time of year, Cheyenne Frontier Days!!! Holly went over the schedule with me for the 10 days of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration,” and it is going to be jam-packed.

I am so proud of Cheyenne and the way we come together to bring a show of this caliber to our residents and visitors. I hope to see you at the park, parade or a pancake breakfast.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

