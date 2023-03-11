Mayor Patrick Collins

It was a sad day for me as I sent a letter to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter (CAS), informing them that the city and county recommended not renewing our contract with their organization. That partnership changed in 2021 when the CAS informed the city that they were discontinuing animal control services. Therefore, the city and county worked together to take on this vital service. Since then, we have contracted for animal sheltering services.

I want to take a few minutes to share the thought process and information that went into this hard decision. In 2021, Dr. Samantha Vernon was the board chairperson of the CAS, and she wrote an article outlining a fundamental change from a model of “population control” to a model of “community social services.” She was critical of our efforts to control the cost of animal control and sheltering services.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

