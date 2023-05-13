Mayor Patrick Collins

This past weekend was one of the best for Judy and me. Our oldest son, Sean, earned his doctorate in English at the University of Utah, and our whole family met in Salt Lake City for his graduation.

Watching him get his Ph.D. was very emotional for this dad. I could not be prouder. Dr. Collins tells me the only thing he can fix is a broken sentence. Ha-ha! What a great weekend for this mom and dad.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

