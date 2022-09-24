Mayor Patrick Collins mug.jpg

Mayor Patrick Collins

My week started off with an assurance that our future generations are going to be all right. The Wyoming Air National Guard held a Discovery Day for middle and high school students. It was a STEM-oriented event that was attended by hundreds of students from Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado. I was so impressed by the booths and the way the students were engaged with the technology. Speaking with the students gives me so much hope for their future success. Nice job, Wyoming Air Guard.

I am excited by the possibility that a local development group will win the award from the Air Force to develop the Enhanced Use Lease lands. The property is located on the Frontier Days offsite parking lot. I envision hundreds of apartments that will house our military members and community, along with a fun assortment of commercial businesses. My hopes are getting higher after a meeting I had with a couple of developers who have decided to join forces to make sure a local Wyoming company wins the business.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

