Mayor Patrick Collins

Mayor Patrick Collins

It has been another busy week talking about animals and our contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. I appreciate the passionate letters and emails from the folks in our community who are truly concerned about animal welfare.

I wanted to share some good news: the shelter’s board of directors voted Wednesday night to accept the city’s offer of a three-year contract for sheltering services. I look forward to meeting with the shelter’s director in the coming weeks to finalize the details. I’m happy we reached an agreement to continue our 50-year partnership.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus