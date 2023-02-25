Mayor Patrick Collins

Mayor Patrick Collins

I hope you all were able to stay warm and out of the cold weather this week. I appreciate the snow, because we need the moisture, but the high winds and bitterly cold weather are tough on everyone.

I wanted to take a moment and thank our city crews, who are always there, regardless of the weather, to plow the roads, pick up our trash, keep the greenways clear, respond to traffic accidents and fight fires during these tough times. We are blessed to have a great group of public servants working for your city. Therefore, whenever you have a chance, remember to say thank you.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus