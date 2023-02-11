I am writing this week’s Mayor’s Minute from Lompoc, California, where I am visiting with a group of civic leaders to watch the launch of a Minuteman III missile.
Our friends at the Air Guard flew us in a C-130, first to Ellsworth Air Force Base to see the B-1 bomber mission and learn about the upgrades happening on the base to accommodate the new B-21. There are $1.5 billion of building and facility upgrades currently underway or planned in the near future. It was interesting to see the activity, as we will also see similar upgrades with the new Sentinel missile upgrade coming to F.E. Warren Air Force Base. I enjoyed comparing notes with the Rapid City mayor and learning their challenges. Housing is their biggest challenge; sound familiar?
Two straight mornings up at 4:30 ... sigh!!! We flew from South Dakota in driving snow and landed in 70-degree weather at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Standing in the cockpit of the C-130, I was awed by the views of the Utah mountains covered in snow.
I have been bad luck on these scheduled test flights of Minuteman missiles. They have had to be rescheduled each time I have been in attendance. Hoping that will change tonight.
The base commander is taking folks from Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming to familiarize them with missile operations, to help them get ready for all the activity we will see in the missile field in the coming years. For many, this is their first experience with our Air Force, and they are amazed and pleased by the quality of the folks we have leading our military. It is smart to get everyone educated and prepared for what should be a very exciting time in our tri-state area.
Last Friday, Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer gave an update on the progress the college has made over the past decade, and its plans for its future. At the end, I wanted to stand up and shout “Amen!!” Facilities upgrades, workforce development, graduation rates increasing, being the best value in 350 miles, developing entrepreneurs and so much more. I am most excited about the advanced manufacturing training that they are currently building on campus.
Joe gets it, and LCCC is an important part of Cheyenne and the area growing and diversifying our economy. If you have not been on campus recently, drive by and see the changes.
We have spent a bunch of time discussing the future of our Downtown Development Authority. As I walk around our downtown, I see the incremental improvements that have occurred in the past few years. Great new restaurants, cool specialty stores, a drugstore, restored Atlas Theater, coffee shops, museums and so much more. I believe the DDA has been instrumental in creating an environment where business can come downtown and thrive. Thank you to everyone who has invested in our downtown and is helping to make it the heartbeat of our city.
Saturday afternoon was another first for me. There is a group of folks in south Cheyenne who are actively opposing our city’s growth and annexations. Rep. Clarence Styvar invited me to a meeting with the group. I enjoyed the experience. It was disheartening to hear their theories that the city is intentionally making annexation decisions to affect their lives. Nothing could be further from the truth, but it was good to hear their thoughts and answer them directly. Cheyenne is growing, but it is growing at the request of landowners who want to grow in the city. City services, especially water and sewer, are essential to their success. I appreciate Rep. Styvar and the folks for the invitation and conversation.
Senate File 13 is a bill we have worked on all summer to add more bar-and-grill liquor licenses for our city and to add a new entertainment category to the license. I testified to the Corporations Committee on why the bill is critical, and it passed out of committee 7 to 2. Since then, it has passed through the House with an amendment that will require an agreement with the Senate before it becomes law.
It is exciting, as this is the license that Napoli’s, Rib and Chop House, Wasabi, Ike’s Bar and Grill, Hacienda Guadalajara and nine more great restaurants have used to operate in Cheyenne. Why would we want to limit these kinds of places? Happily, the Legislature agreed, and we will have seven additional licenses starting July 1. So much appreciation for the Joint Corporations Committee for helping get us through the summer and the Corporations Committee on both sides of the Legislature for helping guide this legislation through the process.
A bill was introduced in the House this session that would allow a Vegas-style casino to be built in Laramie County. It ultimately failed. What I have learned is legislation like this sometimes takes a few years before it gets the traction to get passed. I met with Travis McNiven and Laura Lewis, who represent the potential casino operator, this week. We had a very frank conversation on the good and bad of having a casino in your community.
Members of the Revenue Committee brought the idea forward, as it would be a new revenue source that is not mineral related, that could help fund future school expenses. I understand the idea and need for school financing; I just need to better understand the consequences that could come from having a casino in town. I think these talks will be ongoing as the years go by.
Summer Wasson is leading our Technology Advisory Board. I learned what keeps our tech folks up at night is cyberattacks and the damage they can do to our residents and business community. To address the issues of cyberattacks, they are planning a conference on Aug. 18 to educate us on the risks and how to prevent them from being successful. I learned that 80 percent of small businesses that get a ransomware attack are not in business a year later. Wow! I am looking forward to our Tech Advisory Board hosting the conference, and I hope our community will take these risks seriously and do the things necessary to prevent them.
The sky is clear, and I hope we will get to see a missile launch tonight. Fingers and everything else are crossed. I will report the outcome next week.
If you have a question or comment for me, please send an email to media@cheyennecity.org. I’ll continue to answer your questions or concerns in the following Mayor’s Minute column.