Mayor Patrick Collins

I am writing this week’s Mayor’s Minute from Lompoc, California, where I am visiting with a group of civic leaders to watch the launch of a Minuteman III missile.

Our friends at the Air Guard flew us in a C-130, first to Ellsworth Air Force Base to see the B-1 bomber mission and learn about the upgrades happening on the base to accommodate the new B-21. There are $1.5 billion of building and facility upgrades currently underway or planned in the near future. It was interesting to see the activity, as we will also see similar upgrades with the new Sentinel missile upgrade coming to F.E. Warren Air Force Base. I enjoyed comparing notes with the Rapid City mayor and learning their challenges. Housing is their biggest challenge; sound familiar?

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

