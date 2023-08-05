Mayor Patrick Collins

Mayor Patrick Collins

The ending of Cheyenne Frontier Days was spent at the park for the last three days of the show. I want to take a moment to thank our Kiwanis Club for serving 18,000 folks and for all they do to make people feel welcome in our great city. It is such a well-oiled machine, and the music was fantastic, too.

We had a big family group that went to the night show to enjoy some John Pardi. He was so energetic and fun to watch. I have always been a fan of his, and his show reinforced my fandom. I am always amazed by the number of songs the artist sings. I knew the words to many of his songs but never quite matched the song to the artist.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

