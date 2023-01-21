Mayor Patrick Collins

Back during COVID-19 days, a group of community leaders got together regularly to make sure everything to support our community was getting done. They call themselves the Economic Development Primaries (EDP). Today, they meet quarterly, and I really enjoy being part of the meeting.

Depending on the meeting, we might have four agencies or 10 others in attendance. This week, we heard from Betsey Hale from LEADS. She shared the progress they have made this past year and informed us that they had 26 prospects they are actively working. Manufacturing and data centers are the biggest categories.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

