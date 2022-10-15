Mayor Patrick Collins mug.jpg

Mayor Patrick Collins

Last week, we broke ground on the first of three new fire stations. This week, we closed on the land for the second location. This station will be located next to the Ashley Furniture store on Nationway. It was another opportunity to say thank you to Bob Wirth for his willingness to work with the city on his land. We really needed this location, and Bob did not have to sell. I think he understood how important this location was for our public safety program and made the decision to help his city. Much appreciated, sir.

Manufacturing is becoming a very important part of our economy. We have more than 1,100 manufacturing jobs in the county, with an average salary of more than $73,000. I was invited to read a proclamation at Laramie County Community College to support National Manufacturing Day. LCCC is the perfect place to hold this ceremony, as they are developing an Advanced Manufacturing facility to train the next generation of employees. LCCC will have all the necessary equipment to allow students to train and take jobs in this fast-growing and lucrative industry. LEADS will tell you that family-owned manufacturing is a huge market for Cheyenne. I think our partners at LCCC are and will become an even more important part of our economic success.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

