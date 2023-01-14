Mayor Patrick Collins

I love to brag on our city staff. This week, we got good news from our auditor, MHP, on our city audit. In a work session, MHP Partner Stephanie Pickering gave us the results from her team spending months going over the city books. I am proud to say we got a very clean audit again this year. Robin Lockman is our treasurer, she and her team work year-round to make sure your money is well taken care of. I am so proud of our team and the results their work has produced.

The fire union and mayor’s office have met weekly for a while now. I have shared how important this relationship is to both sides. Working collaboratively, we can prevent disagreements that end up going to expensive arbitration. I am amazed how much I have learned about being a firefighter. One thing I do know is that I am not wired for their career. Running into a burning building is not in my abilities, but supporting them sure is. We have a few more weeks until we are required by state law to begin negotiating a new contract. I am sure the time both sides have invested will prove to be worth it.

