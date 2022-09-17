Mayor Patrick Collins mug.jpg

Mayor Patrick Collins

I love it when we have job openings and hire folks from inside the city to take the positions. This happened recently with the departure of our beloved street and alley director, Randy Hickman. Bill Gonzales has been with the department for more than 40 years, and is excited to take on the responsibility; our team is in good hands. I appreciate our Public Works director for promoting in-house when the best candidate already works for us.

Lately, we have been studying outside water and sewer user agreements. These agreements would send city water and or sewer services to county developments. Making a good decision on these agreements requires knowledge, and that’s where the folks who move to rural residential areas come into play. Tom Bass and Linda Weppner have been helping me understand these complicated transactions. We are planning on using the University of Wyoming Center for Economic Analysis to help us understand the benefits and costs of outside water and sewer user agreements. We hope to have the answers at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

