Mayor Patrick Collins

Mayor Patrick Collins

We said goodbye to firefighter Aaron Booker on Saturday afternoon at Element Church. It was so sad, yet inspirational at the same time. The fire department honored Aaron and his family with a ceremony filled with the dignity befitting a firefighter who lost his life serving his community.

It was so gratifying to see firefighters from all over the region attend and support the family and our department members. Aaron’s wife, Courtney, showed so much courage when she stepped forward and gave the eulogy. I left the service proud of Aaron’s service to our city and proud of the way our department said goodbye.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus