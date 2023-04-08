Mayor Patrick Collins

Mayor Patrick Collins

My kids grew up playing hockey at our local Ice and Events Center. It dominated our family life for a number of years, and we loved it. This week, we met with the commissioner of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL), a junior hockey league that would like to bring a team to our rink.

We shared that our number one priority will always be in the interest of Cheyenne’s Capitals Youth Hockey Program. Nonetheless, if we can work with the junior league team and protect our local youth program at the same time, I would love to welcome this hockey team to Cheyenne for our residents to cheer on. I will keep you informed as I learn more.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus