Mayor Patrick Collins

What an amazing new experience I encountered this past week! I flew from Cheyenne Regional Airport to California, and I have to say it was brilliant.

The trip started with free parking at our new airport terminal, then a quick TSA security check, a 20-minute flight to Denver and a connecting flight to Bakersfield.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

