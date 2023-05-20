Mayor Patrick Collins

This past week, I spent a substantial amount of time with members of the Air Force. First was the change of command for the Civil Engineer Squadron on Francis E. Warren Air Force Base. Sadly, Lt. Col. Peter Sabatowski left command, and Lt. Col. Remington Marsden will take charge. We are thrilled to have him! Remi and his family are moving from Hawaii, and we have all warned them about the winters in Cheyenne. Regardless of the weather, they are excited to join the Mighty 90.

The city has a dynamic group of employees whom I enjoy interacting with. This week, 37 employees from different departments formed a focus group to re-establish our wellness program. My goal for this group is to find a way to encourage our employees to take advantage of the many benefits we have to offer. I hope all of our employees will live a long and healthy life. Our focus group had a great discussion, and we will have many more before we settle on the final wellness program.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

