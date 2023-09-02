Mayor Patrick Collins

Mayor Patrick Collins

I shared with you the recent loss in our office with the passing of our public information officer. The work of the mayor’s office and the need for a PIO does not stop. In spite of our heavy hearts, we have advertised for a new PIO, and I have been reading resumes and did the first interview for a prospective replacement this week. It is hard, but necessary.

We held a work session to update the City Council and the public on the plan to partner with our state parks on the Arboretum. The plan is for the state to develop the Arboretum as a State Historic Site. The process to date has been expedited, and we are starting the public information process before the Joint Travel, Recreation and Wildlife Committee meets in October.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus