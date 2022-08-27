Mayor Patrick Collins mug.jpg

Mayor Patrick Collins

Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home, after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!

I speak often about new experiences, and I encountered another this week. We have a local business that is in trouble with our City Clerk’s Office for failing to follow city regulations. The problems are magnified by the fact the business owner does not speak English, and for that reason, I’m not sure our message was being understood. I have a great friend named Yue that speaks Mandarin, so I arranged for him to interpret. Yue did a great job, and we now have a clear understanding going forward. My hope is our city will continue having successful businesses. Thanks, Yue!

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus