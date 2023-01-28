Mayor Patrick Collins

Mayor Patrick Collins

It has been one heck of a week! The Legislature is in town, the Wyoming Association of Municipalities is holding its winter meetings in Cheyenne, and we have had a busy city to look after, but I’m having a blast!

Last week, we had a visit from the Cheyenne Classical Academy headmaster. They are planning to open a charter school in Cheyenne this coming fall. It was interesting to learn about the future K-12 program and the curriculum they will use to teach. I look forward to their success.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus