Mayor Patrick Collins

I’m very excited that a hotel group is looking to build a large Hilton Garden Inn in our downtown area. To have people fill the vacancy of 110 rooms each night will help our city grow our businesses. I’ve spent some time with our Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) to make sure the water and sewer lines have the capacity to serve the development. Great news, BOPU can easily service the area. I hope that we can get this hotel up and running soon.

Police Chief Francisco stopped by to catch me up on what’s happening within his department. The big topic of discussion was the efforts the department is making to help with the recruitment of new officers. Things like rewarding education, longevity and providing tuition reimbursement would help the department be more competitive in the marketplace. Except for being a Chiefs fan, we really have a great guy leading our police department. Can you tell I’m tired of the Chiefs beating up my Broncos? Their winning streak against us has been a long seven years. Sigh!

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

