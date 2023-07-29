Mayor Patrick Collins

It is an early morning on the second Friday of Cheyenne Frontier Days, and it is the only time I have found to write this week’s column. This week has been exhausting and exhilarating at the same time. It makes me so proud to be mayor of our city. The week has been all about CFD for me and Judy, and she has been a real trouper through the whole thing.

Our CFD week started with the annual Pardners N’ Prosperity event, hosted by our Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the business community and CFD. Frontier Days started as a project of the Chamber and only became its own entity in recent years. The story was told that the Chamber’s board members mortgaged their homes to find the $500 needed to keep the event alive in its third year.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

