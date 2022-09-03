Mayor Patrick Collins mug.jpg

Mayor Patrick Collins

This past weekend was about anniversaries and history for Judy and me. Forty years ago, Judy and I were married in Laramie, while students at the University of Wyoming. In celebration of the many years we’ve spent together, on Sunday, we had brunch at Little America and sat at the same table as we did 40 years ago. I love that we are still friends and I look forward to spending the next couple of decades that we hopefully have together. I was also blessed to hold my grandson for the first time. Another important milestone I crossed in August was seeing 40 years in the bicycle business. Cheyenne has been great to us and our business. It was truly a great weekend.

Now for the downside of the weekend, my football teams laid eggs. I did not really expect Wyoming to beat Illinois, but I did expect them to be more competitive. I’m hoping they will bounce back this week against Tulane. We will be there in our brown and gold. You may not know this, but I was born in Nebraska, so quite naturally, I follow the Cornhuskers as well. This past week, they traveled to Ireland to play Northwestern. The favored Huskers lost a close game by three points, again! These close losses are killing me. I so looked forward to watching hours of college football on Saturday, even if it doesn’t end up the way it plays out in my mind.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

