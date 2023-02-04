Mayor Patrick Collins

I shared with you that the Wyoming Association of Municipalities was here in Cheyenne last week. A highlight of the week for me was the early morning breakfast with the city council from Casper. We started doing this a year ago, and it is fun comparing processes and goals in Wyoming’s two largest cities. For me personally, it is a chance to talk with the Casper city manager, Cartier Napier. He is one person in the state who understands what I do and vice versa. I love our conversations.

Saturday found Judy and me at St. Mary’s Cathedral for the wedding of Michael Skinner to Emily Olipane. Michael worked in the mayor’s office as our public information officer for my first two years. Emily is a captain in the Air Force. What a beautiful ceremony. The heavy snow made if feel so romantic. The reception was held at the historic UP Depot. Judy and I wish them a great honeymoon, and a long and happy life together.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

