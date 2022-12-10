Mayor Patrick Collins

It has been a great week, but some events have me feeling my age. It is not often that I feel old, but I’m starting to think that working with younger people and their buzzing energy keeps me feeling younger than I deserve.

Judy and I spent a few hours on Friday night on the Air Force base for the annual tree-lighting ceremony. As you can imagine, there were tons of kids running around, so excited for the season. Just watching them wore me out! We remember those days, and the energy it takes to keep up with the children makes me feel old. The youth center choir did a tremendous job on the traditional carols, and we had a blast! It was nice hanging out with Col. John Dines, our honorary commander, too.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

