Mayor Patrick Collins

This past week has been dominated by one-on-one meetings with our department directors. I really enjoyed the experience. It is an opportunity to ask what they are most proud of, what they wish they would have done better, what part of their job they would like to get rid of, and their goals for our next two years together. I love our team, and the enthusiasm they bring to the job and our community.

Our governing body met with the firefighters’ union to open the contract, fix a clause that we determined was against labor laws, and considered changing the schedule our firefighters currently work. The meeting only lasted 17 minutes. I appreciate everyone who worked so hard to make this negotiation easy. Chief Kopper and the union members have really invested in improving the relationship with the city, and it shows.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

